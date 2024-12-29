Russia’s growing influence in Africa: Strategy, partnerships, and controversies

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia hosted a summit meeting in October in Sochi for Moscow and African countries.Credit...Sergei Chirikov/AFP - Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.



Participants of the International Football Mom Cup between Russia and Kenya. Photo: TASS

Russian deputy premier Alexander Novak met with Mali President Gen. Assimi Goita as part of his trip to West Africa. Photo: @PresidenceMali, X

Russia has long sought to establish itself as a dominant player on the global stage, and its approach to Africa reflects this ambition. Whether through economic incentives, cultural outreach, or strategic partnerships, Moscow is actively positioning itself as a key power broker on the continent. This strategy is driven by a combination of historical ties, pragmatic interests, and a desire to counterbalance Western influence in the region.For Russia, Africa represents both an opportunity and a challenge. It is a region rich in resources, strategic trade routes, and geopolitical significance. However, it is also a complex and diverse continent, where the dynamics of power often involve fragile governments, military juntas, and shifting alliances. Despite these challenges, Russia is determined to assert its influence, often irrespective of the governance structures or legal frameworks of its partners.One of the clearest examples of Russia’s African strategy is its use of debt forgiveness as a tool for diplomacy. Recently, Moscow forgave $48.1 million in debt owed by Somalia from loans issued before October 1, 1984. The agreement stated that "The Federal Republic of Somalia is relieved of the obligation to repay 100% of the consolidated amount.” This move is part of a broader trend, as Russia has previously written off $20 billion in African debt, according to Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa.While such gestures are presented as acts of goodwill, they serve a dual purpose. On one hand, they alleviate the financial burdens of African nations, fostering goodwill towards Russia. On the other, they create a foundation for deepened political and economic ties, ensuring these nations remain within Russia’s sphere of influence.Beyond economic measures, Russia is actively engaging in cultural diplomacy to strengthen its presence in Africa. For example, in November 2024, Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, hosted the International Football Cup for Mothers, titled "Russia-Kenya." The event saw participation from four Kenyan teams and four Russian players. According to one of the organizers, “We decided to strengthen ties with Africa. Our first step was engaging with Nairobi’s slums, organizing matches with mothers and daughters passionate about football. It's our way of building friendships and fostering mutual understanding—a form of football diplomacy.”In Tanzania, cultural exchange took the form of a December screening of the documentary "Camera! Action! Yakutia!" in the capital, Dar es Salaam. The film introduced Tanzanian audiences to the Yakutian film industry as part of Russian language courses. Attendees learned about Yakutia’s unique culture, geography, and how local films compete with Hollywood blockbusters in regional cinemas. Such initiatives aim to present Russia as a nation rich in cultural diversity and innovation, countering perceptions shaped by geopolitics alone.Russia’s involvement in Africa extends to education and science. In December 2024, Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, organized a series of youth events during the second Science Festival in Egypt. Held in cities like Cairo, El-Alamein, and Alexandria, the festival showcased Russia’s scientific achievements and sought to inspire young Africans to pursue education in STEM fields.Additionally, Russian Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov visited Djibouti in December to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in education. Djibouti already hosts the "Russian Teacher Abroad" project and a Center for Russian Language Education, which began operations in September 2024. Such initiatives aim to establish long-term ties through knowledge exchange and linguistic influence.Russia’s African partnerships are not limited to cultural and educational exchanges. High-level political and military delegations are also a cornerstone of its strategy. In November 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov visited Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo, and Equatorial Guinea to strengthen bilateral ties. These visits underline Russia’s willingness to engage with governments regardless of their international reputation or governance methods.However, many of these nations are led by military juntas. In Mali, a military regime seized power through a coup. Burkina Faso has witnessed successive coups, with the current military government overthrowing the previous junta. Niger’s leadership, headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, came to power after deposing President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023. Similarly, in Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya led a coup that suspended the constitution and dissolved governmental institutions.Such alliances highlight Russia’s pragmatic approach to geopolitics. By aligning with regimes willing to cooperate, Moscow secures its foothold in key regions, even if it means overlooking international norms and democratic principles.Russia’s activities in Africa are part of a broader vision of challenging the existing global order. Moscow’s narrative positions itself as a pioneer of a “new world order” that rejects Western dominance. This vision resonates with some African nations, particularly those disillusioned with Western policies. By fostering ties with local power brokers, often described as “key players,” Russia aims to redefine the rules of international engagement.Cultural exchanges, debt forgiveness, and strategic alliances all serve this vision. For Moscow, Africa is not just a region of economic interest but a stage to project its influence, challenge Western hegemony, and build a coalition of like-minded partners.Russia’s engagement with Africa is multifaceted, blending economic, cultural, and strategic initiatives. While these efforts have yielded significant goodwill and partnerships, they also raise questions about the long-term implications of aligning with regimes criticized for their governance practices. As Moscow continues to expand its influence on the continent, its actions will likely shape the geopolitical landscape of Africa for years to come.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az