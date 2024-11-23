'Sense of urgency': A look ahead to COP30
We're hearing now from Marina Silva, Brazil's environment minister, who is addressing the meeting with the hosts at COP29, News.az reports.
She acknowledges that Brazil will be hosting the next COP, COP30, thanking Azerbaijan for their hospitality this year. Although, this is not an official handover.
Looking forward to the next climate summit, she says it is "fundamental" that we have an alignment within our countries on how best to move forward.
The sense of urgency and willingness to collaborate with each other is another alignment, the environment minister adds.
