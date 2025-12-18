Sherzod Pulatov: Kazakhstan a 'true home' for all ethnic communities - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents an interview with Sherzod Pulatov, Chairman of the Astana-based Uzbek Ethnocultural Center, Head of the Republican Mediation Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, a member of the National Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a member of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, and a member of the Public Council of the Ministry of Culture.

Drawing on his extensive experience in promoting interethnic cooperation and preserving cultural heritage, Pulatov shares his perspectives on Kazakhstan’s approach to national unity, the role of ethnocultural organizations, and the strong bonds that unite the country’s diverse communities.

- How do you assess the role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) in shaping the country’s unique model of national unity?

- The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan is a cornerstone institution that has fostered a distinctive model of public accord and national unity. Guided directly by the President, the Assembly serves as a stable platform for dialogue among ethnic groups, civil society, and the state.

The APK has played a critical role in systematically building trust, preventing conflicts, and nurturing a shared civic identity. Thanks to the Assembly, Kazakhstan’s ethnocultural diversity is seen not as a challenge, but as an asset — a strategic resource that contributes to the country’s development.

Photo: Kazinform

- Kazakhstan is home to many ethnic groups. What contributes to maintaining trust and respect among them?

- Trust and mutual respect are sustained through a balanced public policy that emphasizes dialogue, equality, and mutual understanding, grounded in the principles of “We are different, but we are equal” and “Unity in diversity.” Historically, strong traditions of neighborliness, everyday social interaction, shared participation in public life, and respect for each group’s cultural heritage have all played an important role.

Under the guidance of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, opportunities are created to preserve the languages, cultures, and traditions of all ethnic groups, while reinforcing shared values. This dual approach lays a solid foundation for social harmony and national unity.

- With which organizations does the Astana-based Uzbek Ethnocultural Center cooperate?

- The Uzbek Ethnocultural Center operates as part of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and actively cooperates with all its public structures, the city Akimat, other ethnocultural associations, as well as educational and cultural institutions.

Of particular importance is our cooperation with other Uzbek ethnocultural associations in Kazakhstan and with the Association of Uzbeks of Kazakhstan - Dustlik. We are also developing partnerships with organizations in Uzbekistan, including the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Compatriots Abroad, the Vatandoshlar Foundation, the SCO Public Diplomacy Center, and several others.

These collaborations share a common goal: to preserve and develop the Uzbek language, culture, and traditions, while strengthening humanitarian and friendly ties between our peoples.

Photo: Trend

- What can you tell us about the Azerbaijani community living in Kazakhstan?

- The Azerbaijanis of Kazakhstan are truly our brothers. Since the founding of the Uzbek Ethnocultural Center in Astana, we have enjoyed warm, sincere, and fraternal relations with them. The Azerbaijani community has consistently supported our initiatives and shares our core values of peace and harmony.

The legacy of Vidadi Salahov, a distinguished scholar and poet, and a true patriot of Kazakhstan, remains alive in our hearts. Respected elders such as Vidadi Agayev and Abilfas Khamedov, as well as highly esteemed figures like Asili Osman and Inara Rahimzade, continue to inspire us. We are particularly proud of our brothers, Majilis Deputy Mageram Mageramov and Mahir Rzayev, Chairman of the Khazar Azerbaijani Association in Astana. Of course, there are countless other deserving Azerbaijani individuals whose contributions reinforce the strength of this community.

Through these exemplary representatives, we understand what it truly means to be Azerbaijani: patriotic, supportive, and devoted to peace, harmony, and unity in our shared homeland, Kazakhstan.

- What do you appreciate most about Kazakhstan as an ethnic Uzbek?

- As an ethnic Uzbek, I deeply value Kazakhstan’s atmosphere of trust, stability, and respect for diversity. Here, every individual feels part of a unified society while being free to preserve their culture, language, and traditions.

Kazakhstan offers not only the opportunity to maintain one’s identity but also the responsibility to contribute to the country’s collective future. It is this combination of openness, fairness, and mutual respect that makes Kazakhstan a true home for all its citizens.

By Asif Aydinli

News.Az