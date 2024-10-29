Should you invest in cryptocurrency amid economic uncertainty? - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an interview with News.Az , investment and cryptocurrency expert Sergey Romanov shared his insights on current and future trends in the cryptocurrency market, investment strategies in an unstable economy, and the significance of industry regulation.

His forecasts offer valuable guidance for those aiming to navigate digital assets effectively amid constant market fluctuations. The interview also explores blockchain technology's potential beyond cryptocurrencies—in areas like finance and logistics, where its implementation is opening new horizons for business and corporate management.- The cryptocurrency market is currently in a mixed but potentially favorable state. We’re seeing a steady influx of funds into ETF portfolios, which is a positive trend. Additionally, the electoral cycle in the U.S. not only provides support but also positively impacts the economy. From a technical analysis perspective, the market is at the edge of critical levels, and only the coming weeks will reveal what can be expected. In any case, I anticipate growth by the end of 2024, assuming no “black swan” events or major disruptions.- The main factor influencing cryptocurrency asset prices is the U.S. key interest rate, which is tied to the inflation rate. Once we see a significant reduction in rates, the market will experience sharp growth.- The only effective strategy is to buy assets on a spot balance, utilizing both fundamental and technical analysis. Other strategies often lead inexperienced market participants to losses.- Regulation is a double-edged sword. On one hand, clear regulations would allow major capital to enter the market, making it more transparent and secure. On the other hand, regulation could reduce the currently high returns in the cryptocurrency market. We’re at an early stage of cryptocurrency market regulation, so this cycle may be the last one with such levels of profitability.- Blockchain isn’t necessarily tied to cryptocurrencies. It’s a method of data storage that has existed independently of crypto for a long time and is actively being adopted by many large companies.

