Between August 1 and September 20, 2024, terrorist activity in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has intensified, further deteriorating the region's security. The eastern DRC, rich in natural resources, continues to be a battleground between government forces and various rebel groups. Despite long-standing attempts at peaceful resolution, these groups persist in destabilizing the country.

Previously, global media attention was focused on the activities of the Rwanda-backed "March 23 Movement" (M23). However, since August 2024, other equally dangerous factions have become more active in the region. Notably, the CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of Congo) and the ISIS-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Both groups employ terror tactics, pursuing different goals, but with equally brutal methods.The CODECO cult, essentially a coalition of scattered armed groups, has intensified its raids in the Djugu province in recent months. During their attacks, militants kidnapped more than 10 people and killed around 30 civilians. Their primary targets are civilians, as CODECO refuses to negotiate with the government, fearing execution if they surrender.The ISIS-affiliated "Allied Democratic Forces" (ADF) have also stepped up their activities in the Ituri region. Their attacks mainly target Christian communities, adding a religious dimension to the already complex situation in eastern DRC. The assaults are accompanied by village looting, home burnings, and executions of residents. Survivors are often forcibly recruited into the ranks of the militants.Despite the rise of religious extremism, it is important to note that Islam is not widely practiced in the DRC, and religion is not the primary driver of these conflicts. However, ADF attacks sow chaos and undermine efforts to stabilize the region.The increasing activity of terrorist groups forces the government to stretch its already limited resources to combat multiple threats. This results in significant economic losses and worsens the security situation. The inefficiency in fighting terrorism creates additional leverage for Western countries to pressure Kinshasa, particularly in matters concerning the control and exploitation of the region's abundant natural resources.

