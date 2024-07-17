Trump's successor? How James Vance could change American politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Abraham Shmulevich, Israeli political scientist, president of the Eastern Partnership Institute. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Former U.S. President and now the official Republican candidate for the presidency, Donald Trump, has announced that if he wins the election in November, his vice president will be 39-year-old Senator James Vance from Ohio.This decision has sparked widespread reaction and has become the subject of numerous discussions both in the U.S. and abroad. Vance, known for his strong support of Israel and his impressive career, represents a fresh and promising figure in American politics. Let's take a closer look at why this choice by Trump could be extremely beneficial for both the U.S. and Israel.Firstly, Vance visited Israel after being elected senator. He prayed at the Western Wall, despite not being Jewish himself. He is a Catholic by faith and of white Midwestern descent. Nevertheless, he is one of the staunchest supporters of Israel in the American establishment.Vance has repeatedly criticized Biden for pressuring Israel, asserting that Jerusalem should be allowed to defeat Hamas, as it aligns with American interests. He believes that support for Israel should be an exception to Washington's isolationist foreign policy. He argues this for two reasons: firstly, due to the strategic partnership between the countries, and secondly, for religious reasons. Vance belongs to Christians who emphasize the Jewish heritage of Jesus and believe that helping Israel is a tribute to the Jewish people who gave Christians their Savior.Vance also supports improving Israel's relations with Arab countries, particularly advocating for the Abraham Accords, which promote peace and cooperation in the Middle East.Now, why did Donald Trump choose Vance as his vice president? This is a very fortunate decision. Vance, who is only 39, has become a promising politician at a time when Trump is nearly 80. Trump's age is a concern for Republicans, especially if Democrats field a young and energetic candidate. With Vance on the team, Republicans could bridge the age gap if Trump is unable to complete his term.Vance is a talented individual and an excellent speaker, a renowned journalist. His autobiographical book "Hillbilly Elegy" became a bestseller and was adapted into a film. Vance wrote columns for CNN and the Washington Post, which brought him nationwide recognition.His biography is the embodiment of the American Dream. Vance was born into a poor family in the Rust Belt. His mother was a drug addict, and Vance achieved everything on his own, joining the Marine Corps and graduating from the prestigious Yale University. He became a successful lawyer, then a venture capitalist, amassing a fortune of about $40 million, and returned to politics to serve his people.Vance has been able to attract both Republican and Democratic audiences. His background and success embody the American Dream, and his Indian wife helps attract non-white voters. In the political race, his candidacy appealed to young people, workers, and those who usually vote for Democrats.Moreover, Vance embodies moral values, making him an attractive candidate for conservative voters. He consistently advocates for traditional family values, the protection of life, religious freedom, and the right to bear arms. Vance is also a proponent of low taxes and reduced government intervention in the economy, which appeals to businessmen and entrepreneurs.If Trump wins the election, Vance could become president in the future, securing Republican control of the country for three terms ahead. Thus, choosing Vance was an extremely successful decision for Trump and beneficial for Israel.Against the backdrop of recent political turmoil, including an assassination attempt on Trump, the situation remains tense. However, Vance's candidacy remains one of the most promising and successful in modern American politics.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az