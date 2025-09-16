Ukraine–Russia war: Key developments over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war in Ukraine saw fresh escalation over the past day, with reports of new civilian casualties, intensified fighting in eastern Ukraine, and heightened NATO–Russia tensions, News.Az reports.

A new global report estimates that more than 1,200 civilians have been killed or wounded by cluster munitions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. The findings note that while both sides have used such weapons, Russia remains the primary user, raising further concerns about their devastating impact on non-combatants.

At the same time, the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab revealed that more than 200 facilities across Russia and occupied territories are holding Ukrainian children taken since 2022. Nearly 20,000 children are believed to have been removed from Ukraine, with only a small fraction returned. The report alleges indoctrination, military training, and use of children in support roles at these sites, sparking international outrage.

Russia, alongside Belarus, has launched large-scale “Zapad 2025” exercises, showcasing conventional forces as well as nuclear-capable bombers. NATO expressed alarm over the drills, particularly regarding Moscow’s plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, a move seen as raising the risk of confrontation along Europe’s eastern flank.

On the battlefield, Russian forces intensified attacks in the Donetsk region, while strikes in Zaporizhzhia killed at least one person and injured several others. Civilian infrastructure has once again suffered damage, deepening the humanitarian crisis in these regions.

Poland has urged NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine following repeated Russian drone incursions into its airspace. The United Kingdom pledged to send Typhoon jets to bolster NATO air defense missions in Poland, while in Warsaw, authorities detained two Belarusian nationals after a drone flew over government buildings and the presidential residence. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ukraine carried out drone strikes on the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region. The attack caused a fire but no casualties were reported. The refinery is a key node in Russia’s oil network, and the strike highlights Ukraine’s continued pressure on Russian energy infrastructure.

As fighting in Donetsk intensifies and revelations about the fate of Ukrainian children spark global concern, the conflict shows no sign of de-escalation. NATO is weighing stronger measures to respond to airspace violations, while Russia continues to demonstrate military strength through its exercises.

