US official says 90% of Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal agreed on

A senior U.S. administration official has claimed that 90% of the terms for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal have been agreed upon, though key issues, including a prisoner exchange and the Philadelphi Corridor, remain unresolved.

“Ninety percent of this deal has been agreed, and it's based on terms that even Hamas had in their own proposal,” the official, speaking anonymously, told journalists, News.Az reports citing foreign media. The official said that the deal, which has been under negotiation for months, consists of 18 paragraphs, 14 of which are “finished.”“One paragraph has a very technical fix, and the other three paragraphs have to do with the exchange of prisoners to hostages, which even Hamas's own text of July 2 explicitly says has to still be negotiated,” the official added.The official emphasized that phase one of the three-phase deal has never included a “full withdrawal of Israeli forces.”“It is a withdrawal of all Israeli forces out of densely populated areas. And you have maps that have been produced,” the official said.“Nothing in the agreement mentions the Philadelphi corridor. What the agreement says is they withdraw from all densely populated areas, and a dispute emerged whether the Philadelphi Corridor, which is effectively a road on the border of Gaza and Egypt, is a densely populated area.”In response to this disagreement, Israel has recently proposed a significant reduction in its military presence in the corridor, which the official said is “technically consistent with the deal.”The official identified three primary components of the agreement: humanitarian aid and benefits for Gazans, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and ceasefire arrangements.The official described the prisoner exchange component as “quite complicated.”“We really spent most of the last week on this issue in (the Qatari capital of) Doha. You would have hundreds of Palestinian prisoners coming out in exchange for the hostages, give or take 800 or so, including some very significant prisoners, including some with life sentences.”“I won't go into all the details of that, but basically what Hamas has been demanding here, the Israelis have come forward to meet the terms as best they can. And Hamas, frankly, on this issue, we've had a pretty frustrating process. Until that is worked out, you're not going to have a deal,” the official added.

