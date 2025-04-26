VIDEO: Trilateral framework with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Syria could expand to include Israel

Selcuk Colakoglu, the founding director of the Turkish Centre for Asia Pacific Studies. Photo: Go China Youtube channel

In a video interview with News.Az, Selcuk Colakoglu, the founding director of the Turkish Centre for Asia Pacific Studies, emphasized that the trilateral format involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Syria is a significant step toward enhancing regional cooperation.

According to Colakoglu, Syria’s new government urgently needs support in rebuilding the country, and international cooperation will be essential. Türkiye is already contributing significantly to the reconstruction process, while Azerbaijan, with its proven experience in restoring war-torn regions, is well-positioned to play an important role in Syria’s recovery.

"Azerbaijan can share its post-war reconstruction experience and directly assist Syria, especially in rebuilding critical infrastructure, including the energy sector," Colakoglu said. "As a leading oil and gas exporting nation with a robust energy industry, Azerbaijan is capable of helping Syria to restore its oil sector and generate much-needed revenue for financing broader reconstruction efforts."

He also underlined that Azerbaijan’s support will not only be technical or financial—it also carries strategic weight for Syria’s long-term vision of cooperation and collaboration with regional powers.

One of the key advantages Azerbaijan brings to the table is its strong relationship and deep trust with both Türkiye and Israel.

Colakoglu noted that Azerbaijan could help to develop a common vision for Syria that includes both Ankara and Tel Aviv, acting as a diplomatic bridge between the two.

“In that regard, Azerbaijan can facilitate the creation of a transport and communication relationship between Syria’s new government and the Israeli government,” he said.

Looking to the future, Colakoglu suggested that this trilateral framework could evolve into a four-party platform involving Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Israel. Such a structure could be instrumental in creating lasting peace, stability, and economic development across the region.

News.Az