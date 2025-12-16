Washington shifts strategy as it prepares a peace offer to Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is working at an accelerated pace to develop what it describes as the strongest and, at the same time, most flexible package of proposals for settling the conflict in Ukraine, with the intention of presenting it directly to Moscow in the near future, Axios reports, citing an unnamed U.S. official familiar with internal discussions within the American administration.

According to the publication, Washington’s task is to “develop the strongest possible package of proposals” that would allow the United States to return to the Russian leadership with a concrete framework capable of bringing the conflict to an end. The source emphasized that this is not about interim initiatives or general statements of intent, but rather a comprehensive offer that could be promptly presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Axios noted, there is an understanding in Washington that the previous strategy, combining sanctions pressure, military support for Kyiv, and efforts to politically isolate Moscow, has failed to deliver a decisive strategic outcome. In this context, the preparation of a separate “package of proposals” appears to be an attempt to move toward a more substantive diplomatic phase and to create conditions for potential negotiations.

Additional context to these reports was provided by remarks from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk following talks in Berlin. According to him, territorial concessions by Ukraine are being considered by the United States as one of the possible elements of a future peace agreement. At the same time, Tusk stressed that the American side is not outlining specific parameters for such concessions and continues to emphasize Ukraine’s right to make decisions independently, without direct pressure from Washington.

Although there have been no official responses from Moscow or Kyiv, reactions in Russian and Ukrainian media offer insight into how both sides perceive the signal coming from Washington.

In the Russian media space, the Axios report is largely interpreted as an indirect acknowledgment that the West’s previous tools of influence have been exhausted. Analytical commentary highlights that the very fact that a distinct package of proposals is being prepared for Moscow signals a departure from ultimatum-style rhetoric and an attempt to return to pragmatic dialogue. At the same time, emphasis is placed on the view that any U.S. initiatives will be assessed exclusively through the lens of Russia’s stated conditions and the “realities on the ground.” A degree of skepticism is also evident, with some commentators suggesting that Washington may be seeking not a comprehensive settlement, but rather a pause in the conflict on terms favorable to the West and its allies. Russian analysts also recall that Moscow has repeatedly declared its openness to negotiations, but not to agreements that ignore its strategic interests and security demands.

Ukrainian media, by contrast, have reacted to the Axios report with visible caution and concern. Much of the coverage focuses on Donald Tusk’s comments regarding possible territorial concessions. Even though the United States publicly emphasizes Kyiv’s sovereign right to make independent decisions, Ukrainian journalists and experts point to what they see as a troubling shift in Western rhetoric. Media discussions increasingly raise concerns that behind closed doors, talks may be taking place about the contours of a compromise that has not been publicly articulated. At the same time, Kyiv’s official position, as reflected in Ukrainian media, remains firm and unchanged: any peace initiatives must be based on the principle of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cannot involve recognition of changes to its borders.

Notably, the Axios publication did not trigger a sense of diplomatic shock in either Russia or Ukraine. This suggests that both sides view such signals more as part of a political and informational preparation process than as the beginning of genuine negotiations. In Russian discourse, expectations center on concrete, legally binding proposals, while in Ukrainian discourse the dominant themes are caution and resistance to any externally imposed compromises. Overall, the U.S. effort to assemble the “strongest possible package of proposals” reflects Washington’s attempt to find room for maneuver amid a prolonged conflict and growing fatigue among Western allies. However, the divergence between Moscow’s and Kyiv’s positions remains fundamental: for Russia, the core issues are recognition of new realities and long-term security guarantees, while for Ukraine they are the preservation of territorial integrity and continued international support. Against this backdrop, the prospects for a genuine diplomatic breakthrough remain uncertain, and any U.S. proposals are likely to encounter strong resistance from at least one of the parties.

