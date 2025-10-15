Watch: House swept out to sea as typhoon batters Alaska

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dramatic footage captured the moment a house was carried away by powerful floodwaters after the remnants of Typhoon Halong struck Alaska over the weekend.

After crossing the Pacific Ocean, the storm brought hurricane-force winds that left one person dead and another two missing, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Authorities have rescued two dozen people from homes that drifted out to sea as around 1,300 were displaced.

Brea Paul, who filmed the video on 12 October in Kipnuk, said she had seen about 20 other houses floating away overnight, some of which "would blink their phone lights at us like they were asking for help but we couldn't even do anything".

Officials in Alaska rushed Tuesday to evacuate and find housing for people from tiny coastal villages hit by the remnants of Typhoon Halong.



Among those awaiting evacuation was Brea Paul, of Kipnuk, who said she had seen about 20 homes floating away on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/7u5UfUgHDq — The Associated Press (@AP) October 15, 2025

