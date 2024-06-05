West is trying to wrest Georgia from Russia's control

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Vakhtang Maisaya, Georgian political scientist and former diplomat. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.



At present, Georgia has managed to withstand pressure from Russia, although this pressure continues to intensify. The West, especially the United States, is providing significant support to Georgia. Recently, Washington allocated $6 million to Tbilisi to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.Russia is using various hybrid warfare methods to increase its influence over Georgia. In Azerbaijan, this situation might be viewed differently, but unfortunately, the reality in Georgia is as it is. At the same time, there is no pressure felt from the West. Western countries and their allies are trying to support rational forces that oppose the destructive tendencies associated with Russian aggression.This situation is reminiscent of events that happened a century ago when Georgian Bolsheviks fought against the Democratic Republic of Georgia, which in turn was a strategic partner of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Our countries even concluded a military-political alliance against the Russian Bolsheviks and White Guard.History is repeating itself, and the current challenges require no less unity and determination from us. The adoption of a new law in Georgia, in my opinion, is a violation of the democratic rights and freedoms guaranteed by Articles 11 and 78 of the country's Constitution. I am confident that the Georgian public will continue to fight against manifestations of Ruscism in Georgia.Political parties have united under the auspices of the President of Georgia and created the Georgian Charter, aimed at winning the elections. The President has already filed a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court against the law on foreign agents. If the Constitutional Court does not satisfy this lawsuit, NGOs and opposition parties intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.Currently, hearings are being held in the US Senate on the issue of imposing personal sanctions against Georgian officials. These hearings could become a turning point in relations between Georgia and the West, demonstrating that the international community is ready to take decisive measures in defense of democracy and human rights. I believe that after this, a new wave of protests will begin in Georgia.It is interesting to note that the current situation in Georgia also highlights the importance of regional cooperation. Strengthening ties between the countries of the South Caucasus could be the key to stabilizing the region and countering external threats. In this context, it might be worth considering opportunities for closer cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan on the basis of both bilateral and multilateral initiatives.Additionally, it is worth paying attention to the economic aspects of the current situation. Georgia's economic stability largely depends on foreign aid and investments. In this context, Western support is not limited to the military sphere. Economic grants, loans, and technical assistance contribute to the development of infrastructure, healthcare, and education in the country, which in turn strengthens Georgia's resilience to external pressure.Equally important is cultural cooperation. Georgian society, traditionally open to Western values and cultural exchanges, can become a bridge between East and West. Intensive cultural programs, student exchanges, and academic cooperation will help deepen mutual understanding and trust between Georgia and Western countries.It is also worth noting the importance of the media space in this struggle. Russian propaganda is actively operating in Georgia, trying to misinform the public and weaken support for democratic institutions. In this context, supporting independent media and developing media literacy among the population become critically important tasks for preserving the country's democratic foundations.Thus, the struggle for democracy and sovereignty in Georgia not only continues but also takes on new forms, requiring both internal consolidation and international support. This is a struggle for the right to independence, democracy, and a future free from external dictate and internal destabilization.

