What’s really at stake in the Trump–Putin Alaska talks

Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The time has come when, for a few days, the entire world and civilization itself will be reduced to a single point on the map — Alaska. The world is already talking about it and will be talking even more, for it is there that the Presidents of the United States and Russia will meet.

The most intriguing part of this story is that, as of today, no one can say for certain what they will discuss behind closed doors or what the outcome will be. Officially, everyone — including Trump himself and Putin’s advisors — insists that the main topic is Ukraine. Yet both sides admit that many other aspects of U.S.–Russia relations could be on the table.

There is little point in repeating the over-discussed questions about whether Zelensky will be allowed to participate, whether Europe will have a seat at the table, who will concede which territories, or what type and duration of a truce might emerge. It is far more interesting to dig deeper — to try to understand the true motives of these two political heavyweights.

The decision to meet face-to-face came after Whitcoff’s visit to Moscow. It is clear that their conversation was not routine: something significant was discussed. The diplomatic choreography, however, is clearly asymmetric. Whitcoff flies to Moscow and is received by Putin. But when Putin’s representative went to Washington, Trump did not meet with him. One might have expected that after Whitcoff’s trip, one of Putin’s advisers would visit the U.S. in return. That did not happen.

Trump envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow ahead of Ukraine ceasefire deadline

This suggests that Whitcoff brought Putin something so important from Trump that the Russian president quickly agreed to a personal meeting, despite previously insisting that such talks required long preparation. My assumption is that it was Trump, via Whitcoff, who proposed an immediate meeting. It is even possible that this came with an ultimatum. If so, it must have been a very serious one — serious enough for Putin to decide to meet “here and now” in order to turn the situation to his advantage. Not to accept the terms, but to put forward his own; to show that it is he, not Trump, who decides the fate of the world.

Which brings us to the heart of the matter. It is entirely possible that the discussion will be less about Ukraine itself and more about the global division of influence — the drafting of a new world order, determining how Russia and the U.S. will deal with China, India, and Israel.

As for Ukraine, the likely outcome could be twofold. First, Kyiv may be offered a mutual halt to airstrikes. Ground operations, however, will not stop: every day, Russian forces take control of new Ukrainian territory. A truce of this nature would lock in more land for Moscow than it currently holds. Second, Zelensky may face a joint U.S.–Russian ultimatum: to concede certain territories to Russia — at least by recognizing de facto control without formal legal acknowledgment. A situation reminiscent of the territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.

Rescuers and police officers work at the site of the Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 10, 2025. Reuters

It is no surprise, then, that both Trump and Putin are ignoring calls to let Zelensky join the talks. The fate of his country will be decided without him.

One cannot overlook another important aspect: the choice of location. When the meeting was announced without a specified venue, I expected something unusual. Not Dubai, not Istanbul, not Riyadh. Perhaps Africa — South Africa or Senegal. Or maybe Chile or Mauritius. But Alaska? At first glance, a strange choice. And yet, when you think about the psychology of both leaders, it makes perfect sense. For both — and perhaps even more so for Trump — image is paramount. Symbolism, uniqueness, the element of surprise. Settling the “fate of the world” by a campfire in the northern wilderness — who else could pull that off?

And if the hints are to be believed, the next meeting will be in Russia. I would venture two guesses: the Altai mountains, with Shoigu and his shamans in attendance, or Crimea — to send a clear, demonstrative message to Ukraine and the world that the peninsula is Russian, regardless of treaties, conventions, or charters.

My personal view is that the real outcome of any discussion on Ukraine in Alaska matters little to either Putin or Trump. For Putin, war is simply a tool to achieve his goals. If that requires fighting and killing, then so be it. In Russian political tradition, however grim, this is accepted. For Trump, the aim is to show the world that he seeks to stop wars — ready to negotiate, threaten, bargain, and, if that fails, to buy or sell a solution.

So on August 15, the world may not be watching peace talks in Alaska — but rather a high-stakes bargain over the future of the world.

