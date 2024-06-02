+ ↺ − 16 px

By Kerim Sultanov



A senior German lawmaker has said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unwilling to provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles for fear of losing his authority.

The Chancellor does not want to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with Taurus cruise missiles as he is concerned he may lose his authority. This stems from a previous situation where Scholz felt pressured into supplying Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which he perceived as a loss of authority, TASS quotes the chair of the Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, as saying.As a result, Scholz is now firmly standing his ground to avoid appearing as someone who succumbs to pressure again, she said.Strack-Zimmermann also expressed the hope that Scholz understands the dramatic nature of the situation and may have a different perspective on the matter.Chancellor Scholz has repeatedly rejected the possibility of handing over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, arguing that their use will require the involvement of German military personnel, a line he is unwilling to cross.Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that arming Ukraine will not diminish Russia's resolve or alter the course of its special military operation.has told News.Az that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's position is quite clear."Next year, Germany will hold parliamentary elections, and the political situation in the country remains unstable. The Social Democratic Party, which Scholz represents, is facing serious challenges. In this context, if Scholz personally sanctions the handover of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, it could cause problems within his party," he said."It should also be considered that Scholz leads a coalition government that includes the Greens, Free Democrats, and Social Democrats. This situation requires him to be politically flexible and capable of navigating between various interests. He needs to find compromise solutions to maintain support for Ukraine while simultaneously strengthening his position within the coalition," the expert added."It is important to note that Germany already occupies a leading position in supplying arms to Ukraine. This includes anti-aircraft missile systems Iris-T, Leopard tanks, 155-mm self-propelled howitzers, and many other types of weapons. However, missiles capable of striking the Kerch Bridge are an unacceptable option for Scholz. This is entirely clear, considering the current political situation and the need to balance domestic political interests with international commitments," he noted.

