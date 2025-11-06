Why the U.S. may target Venezuela, Mexico, and Nigeria next

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Vladimir Bekish is a Russian military and political analyst and strategic security expert specializing in the Middle East and Africa. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not represent those of News.Az.

So, U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to pacify the entire world continue. Donald regularly counts how many wars he has stopped, and he regularly informs the world about this. He also regularly tells the entire world – and individual countries – which wars, conflicts, and improper behavior he intends to put an end to in the near future. And he intends to end them not simply with persuasion or requests, but with much more decisive actions.

As we can see and hear, Venezuela is currently at the top of that list. Trump states that he wants to force Venezuela to forget about the drug business. What else he wants from Venezuela in the long run is also an interesting question that requires separate consideration and discussion.

In addition to threats and ultimatums directed at Venezuela and its president, Nicolás Maduro, and the destruction of military boats and vessels that were allegedly transporting drugs to America, Trump has gone even further, announcing preparations for a military operation against Venezuela and on its territory.

Source: CNN

At the same time, according to published information, the situation with the possible active U.S. military actions against Venezuela (or rather, against Maduro) is not simple. Under Trump’s order, about 10,000 American troops have already been sent to Venezuela’s borders. One of the aircraft carriers is also stationed near Venezuela’s shores. U.S. strategic aviation is patrolling near Venezuelan airspace.

And it is clear that such actions are not carried out for publicity or media attention. Evidently, preparations are underway for the start of a military operation against Venezuela, on Venezuelan territory.

Naturally, it is important to pay attention to Venezuela’s reaction and its leadership’s response. On one hand, President Maduro publicly begs Trump not to attack Venezuela. But at the same time, he is firmly preparing to confront America. In addition to the Venezuelan army, for which Maduro requested military and technical assistance from Russia, Iran, and China, Venezuela’s armed militia is preparing to fight U.S. forces. And there are also already-armed volunteers.

According to Maduro, the total number of fighters who will rise against tens of thousands of American soldiers will be around 8 million people. Let us not dive into the details of these statements or evaluate their accuracy. Instead, let’s turn our attention to other circumstances.

These circumstances include the fact that, aside from Venezuela, Mexico is also in Trump’s sights. Mexico has also received statements from Trump about what he intends to do to it.

Source: BBC

According to reports from several American media outlets, the White House has begun detailed planning for an operation to send American soldiers and intelligence personnel into Mexico, where they will carry out targeted strikes on “drug cartel laboratories” and eliminate the leaders of these cartels.

At this stage, it is not about a large-scale military invasion of Mexico by the U.S. Army. It will begin with special operations conducted by American intelligence agencies. And after that – we shall see…

Preliminary stages of preparation for a potential operation have begun. The U.S. intelligence community will lead it, and combat actions will be carried out by special operations units.

Of course, one might agree that Donald Trump really wants to protect America and Americans from drug trafficking and is doing everything possible to block all supply routes and sources of drug production, especially considering that these sources and routes are near U.S. borders.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that Trump acts as he personally sees fit, paying no attention to “trivialities” such as “the sovereignty of another state,” “international law,” or “the legitimate authority of another state.” His approach is simple: “If I need to solve a problem, I will solve it with whatever means I consider necessary.” In other words, he acts as American sheriffs used to act throughout U.S. history – and still act in some places today. Guardians of law and order, as they themselves interpret law and order.

And here, besides Venezuela and Mexico, we can add another territory that has caught President Trump’s attention. He has cast his stern sheriff’s gaze on yet another country – and this one is far from America. We are talking about Nigeria.

As is known, Trump recently stated – and even ordered his Department of War (Defense) – to prepare for a military operation against Nigeria. The reason for this decision, according to the American president, is the following: in Nigeria, the authorities allegedly do not prevent attacks by Islamists on Christians and the killing of Christians.

Source: Reuters

The facts of attacks, aggressive actions, and killings of Christians in Nigeria do indeed exist. But one must also consider that Nigeria’s population is about 220 million people, and Muslims and Christians are roughly equal in number. It should also be mentioned that the country has an Islamist terrorist organization, Boko Haram, which carries out violent activities, attacking and killing people. But they generally do not particularly distinguish their victims’ religion.

Furthermore, according to available information, one of the causes of Christian deaths is not religious conflict. The core issue is that in certain regions of Nigeria, local people engage in farming and livestock herding. Both activities require land: agriculture requires fields for crops, and livestock herding requires land where animals can graze. Herders have long and regularly seized land from farmers for grazing. And the key point is that most farmers in Nigeria are Christians, while the herders are Islamists.

This seizure of farmland by herders is indeed accompanied by criminal acts and killings.

What is striking, and at the same time sheds light on Trump’s motives in the Nigeria situation, is that this case has nothing to do with American Christians in Nigeria – or even with American citizens at all. Trump simply decided to intervene on behalf of Christians living in another country. And he did so because Donald Trump sees himself as the sheriff of the entire world – a man who watches over order, protects order, and stops violators, bandits, and unruly “cowboys.” Donald wants the whole world to understand this and recognize him as the chief sheriff who decides what is allowed and what is not.

And since he considers that there is a violation of law and order in Nigeria, Nigeria will get from Trump whatever is “necessary” to restore order. And it does not matter what the Nigerian authorities or population think, say, or do. Because the one who decides is Donald Trump!

It is interesting to consider which country will be next… In the sights of Sheriff Trump’s revolver…

