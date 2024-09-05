Yakutia's energy revolution: From remote wilderness to nuclear power plant
By Asif AydinliYakutia, one of Russia's largest and most challenging territories, is experiencing increasing energy demands amid industrial growth. The rising demand for energy resources requires innovative solutions to ensure a stable and reliable power supply in a region characterized by its remoteness and lack of centralized infrastructure. In response to these challenges, the Russian government is considering constructing small-scale nuclear thermal power plants (NTPPs) in Yakutia . These innovative projects could be crucial for Yakutia’s energy security, fostering local economic development and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.
At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Yakutia's head, A. Nikolaev, announced plans to build a small-scale nuclear thermal power plant (NTPP) in the region. This initiative aims to address the energy deficit that has emerged due to increased industrial electricity consumption in Yakutia.
Since 2021, with industrial growth, electricity consumption in Yakutia has begun to surpass its production. To address this issue, the Russian government approved a project in September 2022 to construct a pilot small-scale nuclear power plant (SSNPP) using RITM-200N reactor installations under the federal project "New Nuclear Energy." Rosatom is currently building this plant in the village of Ust-Kuyga, with plans for it to be operational by 2028.
The small-scale nuclear power plant project in Ust-Kuyga is designed not only to meet the region's energy needs but also to create 600 permanent jobs. The RITM-200N reactor installation has a thermal power output of 150 MW and an electrical power output of up to 56 MW, which can significantly reduce the region’s energy deficit. The reactor has a lifespan of up to 60 years, and a single fuel load is equivalent to 540,000 tons of Arctic diesel fuel, making it an economically viable option for remote areas.
Additionally, there is consideration of building even smaller nuclear power plants based on the "Shelf-M" project. The first power unit from "Shelf-M" is planned near the Sovinoye gold deposit. This project, which will pave the way for mass production of modules starting in 2032, boasts unique features such as compactness and mobility, allowing the installation to be transported to various locations, including on barges.
The "Shelf-M" project represents one of the smallest power options in the SSNPP class but is well-suited to provide electricity to remote regions without centralized power supply.
Special attention is being given to the Elena-AM nuclear thermal power plant project, initially developed during the Soviet era. The project was halted at the technical design stage due to a lack of funding, but Rosatom is now reviving it. The new Elena-AM project, developed by the Kurchatov Institute, is designed to operate without the constant presence of personnel.
The Elena-AM project features unique technical solutions, such as a water-cooled reactor with self-regulating power, natural coolant circulation, and a high level of safety. The installation is intended to provide heating and electricity in remote and inaccessible areas without centralized power supply.
Small-scale nuclear power plant projects offer a promising solution for ensuring energy security in Russia's remote regions. They not only address electricity shortages but also stimulate local economic growth by creating jobs and improving infrastructure. Building NTPPs in Yakutia represents a significant step in advancing nuclear energy in Russia and ensuring sustainable energy supply in regions with harsh climatic conditions.
These projects are also notable for their environmental safety and economic efficiency. The high burn-up rate of nuclear fuel and the long operational lifespan of these installations make them cost-effective for both investment and operation.
The deployment of small-scale nuclear power plants in Yakutia and other remote regions of Russia will not only ensure a reliable energy supply but also play a key role in the sustainable development strategy for the country’s energy sector.