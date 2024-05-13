Yerevan says peace treaty with Azerbaijan will ensure long-term stability in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will contribute to ensuring long-term stability and lasting peace in the region, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg, Mirzoyan also affirmed Armenia’s keenness to unblock transport communications in the region.“We are not only ready, but are also interested in restoring transport links. In particular, railway links with Azerbaijan. Of course, regulation will be mutual and based on the principle of equality,” he added.

News.Az