Yerevan says talks with Baku on mutual recognition of territorial integrity continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue negotiations on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

“This is one of the topics being discussed at this stage. But we have no agreement, and discussions continue,” Simonyan said at a press conference with President of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Claude Wiseler.He stressed that Yerevan and Baku are also negotiating on the issue of unlocking communications in the region.“We attach importance to the idea of opening all communications, which is reflected in the statement of November 10, 2020. Armenia continues to work in this direction,” Simonyan added.

News.Az