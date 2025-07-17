1 dead, 13 injured including 8 children in New Jersey lightning strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly lightning strike in Jackson Township, New Jersey, left one person dead and 13 others injured Wednesday evening, officials reported. Among the injured were eight children, according to Mayor Michael Reina.

The lightning hit near the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range, a popular local community site known for hosting events, the mayor told, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Jackson Township Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of multiple people struck by lightning. Emergency crews administered CPR to a male victim while triaging other injured individuals at the scene.

The deceased, identified by the mayor as a 61-year-old male instructor, succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are gathering further details before releasing his name publicly.

Injuries varied from burns to general complaints of feeling unwell. All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center. One seriously injured person was transferred to the specialized Livingston Burn Center.

This marks the 12th lightning-related fatality in the U.S. this year.

The incident occurred amid a severe thunderstorm warning for the region. Northwest and central New Jersey were also under flood watches, following heavy rain and flooding earlier in the week.

Mayor Reina expressed sorrow, stating, “This is such a tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and all those injured tonight. It’s difficult to understand what happened.”

Experts warn that even seemingly mild thunderstorms can be deadly. Hearing thunder, regardless of storm intensity or visible rain, signals immediate danger. People outdoors should seek shelter immediately when thunder is heard.

