1 police officer killed in attack on anti-polio team in NW Pakistan

A policeman was killed and another suffered injuries in an attack on an anti-polio team in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, a senior police officer said on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle attacked the security personnel escorting the anti-polio team in the Tank district of the province, killing the police officer on the spot while injuring the other one, District Police Officer of Tank Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada told Xinhua.

The injured policeman has been shifted to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his critical wounds, Sahibzada said. The attackers fled the scene and a search operation is underway to arrest them.

According to media reports, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

