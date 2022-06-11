10,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, Kyiv says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine says about 10,000 of its soldiers have died in the war since Russia’s invasion began at the end of February, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych gave the details in a social media interview, when asked how many troops Ukraine had lost in the first 100 days of the war – that is, up to 3 June.

Ukraine says it is losing about 100 soldiers in fighting every day, with hundreds more wounded.

Arestovych said Russia’s losses were several times greater. The Ukrainian government says more than 30,000 Russian troops have died. The estimate by UK intelligence is lower – more than 15,000.

The entire 1979-1989 Afghanistan war cost the Soviet military about 15,000 lives.

The Russian authorities have not given any official figure for their war losses in Ukraine since 25 March, when they said 1,351 soldiers and officers had died.

BBC Russian has confirmed the deaths of 3,502 Russian soldiers – but that covers only those named and buried in cemeteries.

