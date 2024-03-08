107 NGOs from 30 countries expresses support to Azerbaijan regarding COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA), which includes 2,300 NGOs from 106 countries specializing in health, environment and climate change issues, has issued a statement of support to Azerbaijan regarding COP29, News.Az reports.

The statement was signed by Head of AHOA Uzodinma Adirieje. 107 NGOs from 30 countries, who are members and partners of AHOA, also joined the appeal.

In its statement, the AHOA welcomes Azerbaijan's genuine dedication and leadership in global action on climate change, calling on the world to seize the historic opportunity created by COP29 to combat climate change.

The statement reads: “As we approach the 29th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan, the leadership and members/partners of Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) extend our heartfelt support to the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the host country as they undertake the crucial task of guiding the global community towards a sustainable and resilient future. While AHOA deeply concerned about the pressing environmental challenges facing our planet, we are inspired by the expressed dedication and leadership demonstrated by both the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan in advancing climate action on the international stage. The urgency of addressing climate change cannot be overstated. We are at a critical juncture where bold and decisive actions are needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change, protect vulnerable communities/populations, and preserve our precious ecosystems for future generations. In this regard, AHOA is pleased to note the commitment of COP29 Presidency and host country in fostering dialogue, cooperation, and innovation is of paramount importance.

We are optimistic that Azerbaijan, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes, is not only a custodian of invaluable ecological treasures but also a proactive advocate for climate change and environmental stewardship. Through initiatives such as “Troika - Mission 1.5”, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development in climate resilience and ensure continuity of the successes made in COP28. Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) is very optimistic that Azerbaijan will achieve strong consensual outcomes in climate change negotiations during COP29.

The Civil Society plays a pivotal role in climate action, serving as a catalyst for change, and driving grassroots movements. From community-led climate adaptation projects to youth-led advocacy campaigns, civil society organizations are instrumental in raising awareness, mobilizing resources, and driving policy change at all levels. As Azerbaijan/COP29 Presidency assumes the mantle of global leadership in addressing climate change, Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) as a global Network and think- tank have full confidence in the ability of the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan to facilitate meaningful collaboration, drive ambitious commitments, and chart a course towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

We stand in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan, and civil society organizations around the world in the efforts to accelerate climate action and build a brighter tomorrow for our planet. Together, let us seize this historic opportunity to turn the tide on climate change and create a world where both people and nature thrive.

Accept, Excellency, my highest considerations and AHOA’s unending commitment to the success of COP29.”

Signatures:

1. Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje - Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA), Nigeria

2. Lady Uju Ifeacho - Society for Conservation and Sustainability of Energy and Environment in Nigeria (SOCSEEN), Nigeria

3. Bieni Victor Emenike - Delta Cultural Initiative Worldwide, Delta

State, Nigeria

4. Mahamat Abdelkerim Abbas - International Helping for the Young, Chad

5. Bonsile S.MAMBA - International Community of Women living with HIV Eswatini, Kingdom of Eswatini

6. Yoila Samari Raymond - Tansana Health and Community Integrated

Development Initiative, Taraba State, Nigeria

7. Dieu Merci Kandundaho Mutumayi - Kandux, Democratic Republic of the Congo

8. Peter Oru Bette - Biakwan Light Green Initiative, Cross river state, Nigeria

9. Lindokuhle Sibiya - Youth and Women for Change in Eswatini, Eswatini

10. Indereyimana Janvier - Esaff Burundi, Burundi

11. Yahya Diallo - Mauritanienne pour le Développement et la Solidarité AMDS et point Focal GNDR pour la Mauritanie, Mauritanie

12. Hawa Sidibé - Association du Développement et de la Promotion des Droits de l'Homme (ADPDH), Nouakchott, Mauritania

13. Dr. Semjidmaa Choijil (PhD) - Psychological Responsiveness NGO (PSR), Mongolia

14. Arumugam Sankar - Empower India, India

15. Emmanuel Ikule - Elixir Trust Foundation, Benue State, Nigeria

16. Equipo Juridico - Fundación Retorno a la Libertad, Bogotá, Colombia

17. Mohamed Jalloh - Trainer/Environment and Social Justice Advocate, Freetown, Sierra Leone, West Africa

18. Umar Grema - Borno Women Development Initiative (BOWDI), Nigeria

19. Folorunsho Dayo Oluwafemi - Initiative for climate change and renewable energy advocacy (ICCREA), Taraba State, Northeast Nigeria

20. Erustus Muriki - Ufanisi Youth Advocacy Alliance, Kenya

21. Mr. Bernard Yovo - Health Aid – Social Actions (AS), Lome -Togo

22. Patience Chilundu Nyambe - Zambia Association on employment for persons with disabilities (ZAEPD), Zambia- Southern Africa

23. Meck Sibanda - Christian Youth Volunteers Association Trust, Zimbabwe

24. Refiloe masaoana - The People's Matrix Association, Lesotho

25. Mohd Abdu Dutse - Prime initiative for community development and fiscal transparency, Nigeria

26. Nimat O Labaika - Fulfilling Dreams Foundation, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria

27. Emmanuel Esio - Global Leadership Initiatives for Education, Health and Social Development (GLIEHSD), Nigeria

28. Frank Nduu Nawej - Institut d'études et recherches pour la qualité en santé "Ireqs", Lubumbashi, RD Congo

29. Sanjage Braimah - Censodev, Ghana

30. Baraou Garba - Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies Director of environmental preservation, Niger Republic

31. Kenneth Nana Amoateng - Abibi Nsroma Foundation, Ghana

32. Mohammad Hassan Mashori - Fundamental Human Rights & Rural Development Association (FHRRDA), Pakistan

33. Peter Ng'ola Owiti - Wote Youth Development Projects CBO, Kenya

34. Maria Goretty Okorie - City and Hamlet Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Abuja, Nigeria

35. Asikaralu Okafor - Village Farmers Initiative (VFI), Nigeria

36. Dr. Oluwatosin Kolade - Health Systems Consult Limited (HSCL), Nigeria

37. Prof. R.O.Ojutiku - Department of Water Resources, Aquaculture and Fisheries Technology, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, Nigeria

38. Christ Eminence LANDZI - Association Les Amis du Bassin du Congo, République du Congo

39. Daniel Amani - Engagement Citoyen pour la promotion de la Paix et le Développement (ECPD), Goma town, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

40. Ekaette Anwana Esq - Advocates of Peace, Nature and Gender Justice (APNAG), Nigeria

41. Augustne John Nyakatoma - Peace and Hope for Youth Development (PHY), Mwanza City, Tanzania

42. Juliet Were - Women’s International Peace Centre, Uganda

43. Amb Lami Bako Yakasai - Enlightenment and Empowerment of Northern Women Initiative, Kano Nigeria

44. Peter Owiti - Wote Youth Development Projects CBO, Kenya

45. Cerue Konah Garlo - Women Education Development Organization, Liberia

46. Bernice Kaleve - Wote Youth Development Projects CBO, Kenya

47. Miriam Menkiti - Women Information Network (WINET), Nigeria

48. Mohammad Hassan Mashori - FHRRDA, Pakistan

49. Dr. Anima Sharma - Ashwasti, INDIA

50. Johnson Ziem Kuubekyire - Resource Link Foundation, Ghana

51. Edeng Marie Laure - ONG "Plus de Sida dans les Familles, Gabon

52. Ekpe Muhammed Arong - Re-greening the environment for Sustainable livelihoods initiative (RESLI), Nigeria

53. Clemency Zere Ishaya - Green Land in Developing Environments (GLIDE), Nigeria

54. Thea Kabily - ONG Jeunes Actions pour la Santé et le Développement (JASD), Guinée Conakry

55. Jude C Nwachukwu - The Movement for Community Led Development MCLD Liberia Chapter Inc., Monrovia, Liberia

56. Orugbo E.Ovuodo - Koslivia Development Initiative (KODI), Nigeria

57. Felix Ukam - Centre for Healthworks, Development and Research Initiative (CHEDRES), Nigeria

58. Kenwilliams Mhango - African Network for Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN), Malawi

59. Mahamat Abdelkerim Abbas - International Helping for the Young, N'djamena, Chad

60. Boubacar Issa Traoré - NGO Peace One Day, Mali

61. Peter oru Bette - Biakwan Light Green Initiative, Biakwan community, Boki, CRS, Nigeria

62. Joab Oluoch Misula - Bridge Shakers Youth Group, Nairobi, Kenya

63. Alhussain Abdullahi - Transparency and Accountability in Totality Initiative TinT- FollowTaxes, Nigeria

64. Dr. Adepoju Oluwatosin Diana - Orion Empowerment Foundation, Lagos Nigeria

65. Yizukanji Yoradi Sikombe - Africa Child Foundation Mission of Tanzania, Tanzania

66. Emmanuella Lovelyn Nwabrije - Committed Soul Women Health Advocacy Africa initiative (COSWOHI), Nigeria

67. Naomi Nyambura Gitiba. Geo-Mano Consultancy, Kenya

68. Evang Mrs Dike Helen - Environmental Influence on Youths Restiveness and Widowhood Initiative, Delta State, Nigeria

69. Nwabufo Ngnedjou Francoise - Family Health and Development Foundation (fahedef), Cameroon

70. Prof Ejaz Ahmad Khan - Prof of Public Health and Epidemiology, Health Services Academy, Pakistan

71. Dr. Raymond Ruyoka - Regional Director Yadnet Africa, Uganda

72. Saudat Yaki - Yaki Women Support Group, Niger State, Nigeria

73. Shaibu Salami - Environmental Degradation Organization of Nigeria, Nigeria

74. Titilayo Olorunfemi - Natural Eco Capital, Lagos State, Nigeria

75. Mustafa Hassan - Sudan Youth Organization on Climate Change, South Darfur, Nyala, South Darfur

76. Herbert Bangura - Young Peace Builders (YPB), Sierra Leone. West Africa

77. Cerue Konah Garlo - Women Education Development Organization, Monrovia, Liberia

78. Harry Ben Alpha - Consortium for the Advancement of Rights of Key Affected Populations (CARKAP), Sierra Leone

79. Uroh Esther Nnachi - Coalition for promotion of Women's Rights, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, Nigeria

80. Peter Hassan Tijani - Network for Empowerment and Development initiative (NEDIN), Nigeria

81. W.Miles - EMFSA, Cape Town, South Africa

82. Abaniwo C.Nathaniel - RECAN, Nigeria

83. Kapi BILIVOGUI - Association Guinée Nouvelle Vision (AGNV), Guinée-Conakry

84. Alexander Akhigbe - African Cleanup Initiative, Nigeria

85. Nivedita Kurade - Friends for future; CYMG; Atlas movement, Kenya

86. Elder Okon Enemi - Green Vision for Community Development Initiative, Nigeria

87. Benjamin Kwadwo Appiah - Freeworld International, Ghana

88. Augostine Nchore Nyarango - University of Embu Environment Club, Kenya

89. Tayebwa Philips - Healing Health Healing Hearts, Nakivale refugee settlement, Uganda

90. Hassan Ibrahim Gama - Friends of the Community Organization FOCO, Nigeria

91. Frances Bekey - Women Empowerment, Self-help, and Social Development Initiative, Nigeria

92. Agoha Chinemerem S.- Civil Society Partnership for Development in Nigeria (CSPDN), Owerri, Nigeria

93. Kristine Yakhama - Good Health Community Programmes, Kenya

94. Saurabh Kumar - YOUNGO, İndia

95. Charles Mbuthia - Agricultural Council of Kenya

96. Alexpius Nyakado Onunga - Kawiri Community-based organization, Kenya

97. Bazra Tsogt - Mongolian anti TB Coalition, Mongolia

98. Edith Uzoadirieje - Dr Uzo Adirieje Foundation (DUZAFOUND), Nigeria

99. Agoha Chinemerem S. - Civil Society Partnership for Development in Nigeria (CSPDN), Owerri, Nigeria

100. Showemimo Lydia Omolola - Young Volunteer for the Environment, Nigeria, Togo

101. Itumeleng Phage - Central University of Technology, Free State, South Africa

102. Unyime Ada F. - Hope for the hopeless social development foundation, Nigeria

103. Temple Bright. - Citizens Development Centre, Nigeria

104. Khalid AbdiAziz Hersi - World Concern, Ethiopia

105. Evans Enwefah - Community Aid Development Foundation, Lagos Nigeria

106. Cynthia Buluebiere Bright - Gbolekekro Women Empowerment and Development Organization (GWEDO), Nigeria

107. Archana Sharma - Bindu, India

