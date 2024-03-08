107 NGOs from 30 countries expresses support to Azerbaijan regarding COP29
The Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA), which includes 2,300 NGOs from 106 countries specializing in health, environment and climate change issues, has issued a statement of support to Azerbaijan regarding COP29, News.Az reports.
The statement was signed by Head of AHOA Uzodinma Adirieje. 107 NGOs from 30 countries, who are members and partners of AHOA, also joined the appeal.
In its statement, the AHOA welcomes Azerbaijan's genuine dedication and leadership in global action on climate change, calling on the world to seize the historic opportunity created by COP29 to combat climate change.
The statement reads: “As we approach the 29th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP29) to be held in Azerbaijan, the leadership and members/partners of Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) extend our heartfelt support to the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the host country as they undertake the crucial task of guiding the global community towards a sustainable and resilient future. While AHOA deeply concerned about the pressing environmental challenges facing our planet, we are inspired by the expressed dedication and leadership demonstrated by both the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan in advancing climate action on the international stage. The urgency of addressing climate change cannot be overstated. We are at a critical juncture where bold and decisive actions are needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change, protect vulnerable communities/populations, and preserve our precious ecosystems for future generations. In this regard, AHOA is pleased to note the commitment of COP29 Presidency and host country in fostering dialogue, cooperation, and innovation is of paramount importance.
We are optimistic that Azerbaijan, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes, is not only a custodian of invaluable ecological treasures but also a proactive advocate for climate change and environmental stewardship. Through initiatives such as “Troika - Mission 1.5”, Azerbaijan has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development in climate resilience and ensure continuity of the successes made in COP28. Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) is very optimistic that Azerbaijan will achieve strong consensual outcomes in climate change negotiations during COP29.
The Civil Society plays a pivotal role in climate action, serving as a catalyst for change, and driving grassroots movements. From community-led climate adaptation projects to youth-led advocacy campaigns, civil society organizations are instrumental in raising awareness, mobilizing resources, and driving policy change at all levels. As Azerbaijan/COP29 Presidency assumes the mantle of global leadership in addressing climate change, Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) as a global Network and think- tank have full confidence in the ability of the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan to facilitate meaningful collaboration, drive ambitious commitments, and chart a course towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.
We stand in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan, and civil society organizations around the world in the efforts to accelerate climate action and build a brighter tomorrow for our planet. Together, let us seize this historic opportunity to turn the tide on climate change and create a world where both people and nature thrive.
Accept, Excellency, my highest considerations and AHOA’s unending commitment to the success of COP29.”
