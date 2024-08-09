Yandex metrika counter

11 killed as Passenger bus hits bridge in Türkiye

  • World
  • Share
11 killed as Passenger bus hits bridge in Türkiye

A passenger bus hit a bridge on the Ankara-Eskişehir road in Türkiye, News.az reports citing  TRT HABER .

Eleven were killed and 26 injured as a result of the accident.

Medical emergency personnel have arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary speculation, the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.
News about - 11 killed as Passenger bus hits bridge in Türkiye
News about - 11 killed as Passenger bus hits bridge in Türkiye

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      