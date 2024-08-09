11 killed as Passenger bus hits bridge in Türkiye
A passenger bus hit a bridge on the Ankara-Eskişehir road in Türkiye, News.az reports citing TRT HABER .Eleven were killed and 26 injured as a result of the accident.
Medical emergency personnel have arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary speculation, the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep at the wheel.