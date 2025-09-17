11 of Robert Redford’s most memorable performances

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at 89.

When you’re a larger-than-life, generation-spanning star like Redford, every movie is notable in some way. He was iconic in his own time, both in front of and behind the camera. Many of his films transcended their original reviews to find passionate fanbases: just ask older millennials about the 1992 hacker movie Sneakers or the Sex and the City generation about The Way We Were, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

Redford leaves behind an arsenal of unforgettable roles — from a quiet CIA agent to a charming con man, a baseball player, a grizzled mariner, an ambitious journalist, and a romantic lead. His collaborations with director Sydney Pollack alone could fill a list of classics, from Jeremiah Johnson to Out of Africa. His very last role came this year, a cameo in Dark Winds, the AMC series he also produced.

This list highlights some of Redford’s most memorable performances, alongside his acclaimed work as a director, including Ordinary People and Quiz Show.

Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Redford and Jane Fonda star as a mismatched newlywed couple navigating love and life in a cramped New York apartment. Reprising his Broadway role, Redford plays the uptight foil to Fonda’s free spirit. Their chemistry was electric, and the two went on to work together in several other films.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Redford’s breakout role paired him with Paul Newman in this iconic Western buddy film. The chemistry between the two actors became legendary, launching a lifelong friendship and one of cinema’s most beloved partnerships.

Downhill Racer (1969)

In this stylish sports drama, Redford plays a smug, ambitious skier chasing Olympic glory. The film, a personal passion project, revealed Redford’s commitment to independent filmmaking and earned lasting critical respect.

The Sting (1973)

Reuniting with Newman, Redford played a slick grifter in this Chicago-set caper that became a box office smash and won the Oscar for Best Picture. The duo’s effortless rapport remains one of cinema’s great joys.

The Way We Were (1973)

Redford embodied Hubbell, the handsome, carefree WASP opposite Barbra Streisand’s fiery activist. Despite behind-the-scenes challenges, the romantic drama and its unforgettable theme song secured a permanent place in pop culture.

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

In this tense political thriller, Redford portrays a quiet CIA researcher who uncovers a deadly conspiracy. His performance captures both vulnerability and resolve, anchoring one of the decade’s defining paranoid thrillers.

All the President’s Men (1976)

Redford produced and starred in this gripping account of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigation into Watergate. The film remains a landmark of political cinema and a tribute to investigative journalism.

The Natural (1984)

As Roy Hobbs, Redford brought mythic weight to the story of a baseball prodigy derailed by tragedy but granted a second chance. The film’s glowing final scene became an indelible piece of American cinema.

Out of Africa (1985)

Opposite Meryl Streep, Redford played Denys Finch Hatton, a rugged adventurer in colonial Kenya. While divisive among critics, the sweeping romance went on to win Best Picture and remains one of his most famous roles.

All Is Lost (2013)

In a nearly wordless performance, Redford carried this harrowing survival drama as a lone sailor struggling against the elements. Stripped-down and riveting, it reminded audiences of his raw talent late in his career.

The Old Man & The Gun (2018)

As aging bank robber Forrest Tucker, Redford delivered a charming, poignant performance in what became a fitting swan song. The role was a testament to his enduring charisma, proving he remained magnetic on screen well into his 80s.

News.Az