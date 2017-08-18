119 injured in Barcelona terrorist attack
- 18 Aug 2017 05:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124558
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/119-injured-in-barcelona-terrorist-attack Copied
According to the latest information, 119 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.
El Pais reported referring to local authoritie that a hundred victims were reported, but the authorities warned that this figure would change.
As reported, on August 17, a van ploughed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, across the pavement in Las Ramblas, a street popular with tourists. The police managed to detain two suspects. The driver is not yet found.
News.Az