Yandex metrika counter

119 injured in Barcelona terrorist attack

  • World
  • Share
119 injured in Barcelona terrorist attack

According to the latest information, 119 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Barcelona.

El Pais reported referring to local authoritie that a hundred victims were reported, but the authorities warned that this figure would change.

As reported, on August 17, a van ploughed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, across the pavement in Las Ramblas, a street popular with tourists. The police managed to detain two suspects. The driver is not yet found.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      