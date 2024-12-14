12 bodies recovered from Gudauri ski resort in Georgia
The bodies of 12 employees of an Indian restaurant were found in the Gudauri ski resort in Georgia, according to the Georgian Interior Ministry, News.az reports citing local media.As noted in law enforcement agencies, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged accident. 12 bodies were found in a sleeping area on the second floor of the restaurant, the police added. No signs of violence were found on the bodies found.
According to preliminary data, there was a generator next to the bedrooms, which was turned on the day before due to a power outage in the building.
Earlier, rescuers found the body of a Russian tourist who was caught in an avalanche the day before at the Gudauri ski resort in northern Georgia.