12 bodies recovered from Gudauri ski resort in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of 12 employees of an Indian restaurant were found in the Gudauri ski resort in Georgia, according to the Georgian Interior Ministry, News.az reports citing local media .

As noted in law enforcement agencies, the police have launched an investigation into the alleged accident. 12 bodies were found in a sleeping area on the second floor of the restaurant, the police added. No signs of violence were found on the bodies found.According to preliminary data, there was a generator next to the bedrooms, which was turned on the day before due to a power outage in the building.Earlier, rescuers found the body of a Russian tourist who was caught in an avalanche the day before at the Gudauri ski resort in northern Georgia.

News.Az