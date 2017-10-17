12 wounded in bomb attack against police shuttle in Turkey’s Mersin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bomb exploded as a bus carrying police was passing by in the southern province of Mersin on Oct. 17, wounding a dozen officers, officials said, APA reported citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The blast occurred on a main road in the provice, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



Mersin chief prosecutor told the agency that at least 12 officers were wounded in the attack.



Three prosecutors were assigned to investigate, he said.



Several police officers, ambulances and firefighters were sent to the scene, the agency reported earlier.



The outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has targeted police in similar attacks in the past.



Left-wing militants and members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group have also carried out deadly attacks in the country.

News.Az

News.Az