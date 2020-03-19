123 Azerbaijani citizens airlifted from Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has implemented a charter flight from Budapest to Baku, bringing back 123 Azerbaijani citizens, the national air carrier informed Thursday.

This is the second charter flight of AZAL, from Europe; 161 passengers were brought from Rome to Baku on March 18.

Another Istanbul-Baku charter flight was carried out on the night of March 19, on which 237 Azerbaijani citizens returned.

According to the agreement of AZAL and Aeroflot (Russian airlines), charter flights from Russia's Moscow and St. Petersburg cities continue to be implemented. To date, AZAL has transported 697 Azerbaijani citizens to Baku.

AZAL will continue its work in this direction.

