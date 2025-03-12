12th Global Baku Forum to bring together over 400 participants

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th Global Baku Forum, scheduled for March 13 to 15, will host more than 400 participants in the Azerbaijani capital, Ismail Serageldin, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that the event will bring together current and former heads of state and government, as well as scholars and experts from over 50 countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Serageldin emphasized that the three-day forum will feature open and candid discussions, aiming to share insights, experiences, and ideas.

He also highlighted the significance of this year’s forum, as international relations have been deeply influenced by recent decisions made by the US president.

News.Az