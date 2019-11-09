14th Pomegranate Festival gets underway in Goychay

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th Pomegranate Festival has kicked off in Goychay.

The opening ceremony was attended by state and government officials, members of parliament, foreign ambassadors, representatives of international organizations and foreign diaspora members.

The festival is arranged in the Heydar Aliyev Park and avenue in the city center as well as in the parks and streets in front of chess and music schools.

The festival will feature a series of fairs, quizzes, contests, traditional Azerbaijani dancing and singing to highlight Goychay`s image as the Azerbaijani city that boasts the most delicious (and most varieties of) pomegranates in the country.

News.Az

News.Az