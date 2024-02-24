15 dead in building fire in east China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, according to the municipal government, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

At around 4:39 a.m. on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District.

Rescuers put out the flames at around 6 a.m., and the search and rescue operation at the scene ended at around 2 p.m.

Forty-four injured people are receiving hospital treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.

Further investigation is underway.

