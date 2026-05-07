Musk says xAI to no longer operate as separate company

Musk says xAI to no longer operate as separate company

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U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk said Wednesday that artificial intelligence firm xAI will no longer operate as a separate company.

"xAI will be dissolved as a separate company, so it will just be SpaceXAI, the AI products from SpaceX," said Musk on the social platform X in response to a post about xAI's business restructuring, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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A statement published Wednesday on xAI's website under the name "SpaceXAI" said the company had signed an agreement with U.S. artificial intelligence firm Anthropic to access Colossus 1, which it described as one of the world's largest and fastest-deployed AI supercomputers.

Founded by Musk in 2023, xAI developed products including the AI chatbot Grok. The company said on its website in February that SpaceX had acquired xAI.

News.Az