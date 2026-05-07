Moscow to shut down mobile internet on May 9

Moscow to shut down mobile internet on May 9

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Mobile internet services will be completely shut down in Moscow on May 9, according to a statement released by Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development.

The ministry said temporary restrictions will be imposed on mobile internet access, including access to websites on the “white list” and SMS messaging services, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

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Officials noted that home internet connections and Wi Fi networks will continue operating normally. The ministry also stated that no restrictions on mobile internet access are planned for May 7 and 8.

News.Az