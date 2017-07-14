1.5-year-old child dies due to electrocution in Armenian village

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic incident occurred in the village of Dalarik, Armavir province, on July 11.

A 19-month-old child died of electric shock, news.am reports.

According to the Armenian News-NEWS.am, the boy's mother was washing clothes, when the old washing machine turned over. The child standing on the floor received electric shocks due to the poured water. He died on the way to the hospital.

News.Az

News.Az