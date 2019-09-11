15th Black Sea Conference held in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 15th Black Sea Search and Rescue Conference has opened in Batumi, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The event is held on September 11-12 and is aimed at exchanging experience between the Black Sea countries and expanding their cooperation in the field of search and rescue in the Black Sea. The event was organized by the Sea Transport Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The conference is held every year in different cities of the Black Sea countries.

“The Black Sea countries hold this conference annually to exchange information and experience gained over the past year. Georgia is ready to respond to the challenges of the Black Sea and carry out large-scale search and rescue operations at a high level,” said Tamar Ioseliani, head of the Sea Transport Agency.

The conference is attended by delegations from the Black Sea countries, as well as representatives of Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Center for Joint Management of Maritime Operations, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency and State Hydrographic Agency of Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az