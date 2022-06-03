16 bcm of Azerbaijani gas transported via TANAP so far – SOCAR

To date, 16 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas have been transported through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), SOCAR First Vice-President Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The SOCAR vice-president also disclosed the volume of Azerbaijani natural gas exported via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

“As of May 1, 2022, 11.3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas has been exported through TAP since the commissioning of the pipeline. Of this, 9.7 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to Italy, 1.3 billion cubic meters – Greece and 0.3 billion cubic meters – Bulgaria,” Yusifzade added.

News.Az