16 people got sunstroke in Baku

Since the start of the summer season, 16 people appealed to Baku Emergency and Urgent Care Station under Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) regarding sunstroke, TABIB said News.az reports.

13 of them were hospitalized, 3 people were helped on site. 13 of those who appealed are elderly people, and 3 are children.

