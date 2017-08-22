18 injured after bus overturns in Indian-controlled Kashmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 18 people were injured, three of them critically, on Tuesday after a passenger bus overturned in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said, APA reports quoting Xinhua.

The accident took place at Chontipora village of Handwara in Kupwara district, about 88 km northwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"A local bus today overturned here injuring 18 passengers," a police official posted at Qalamabad police station said. "Of the injured, three are critical."

The injured according to police were immediately hospitalized and the three critical were transferred to Srinagar.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said 150,000 people die in half million accidents every year in country.

Reports said 150,000 people were killed in accidents last year compared to 146,133 in 2015.

Global Road Safety Report 2015 released by World Health Organization last year however said India accounts for more than 200,000 deaths annually due to road accidents.

News.Az

News.Az