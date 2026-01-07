18 injured in school coach, bus crash in southeast England

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eighteen people were injured early Wednesday after a collision between a school coach and a bus on a slip road in Reading, Berkshire, southeastern England, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. on a slip road leading onto the Sutton Seeds Roundabout. According to the BBC, nine children and the coach driver were injured, along with eight adults traveling on the bus.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews found the bus engine on fire upon arrival. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and provided immediate emergency care to several people before handing them over to the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

SCAS said two people were taken to hospital for further treatment, while the remaining 16 were treated and discharged at the scene.

The coach operator said icy road conditions may have contributed to the incident. An investigation is underway.

