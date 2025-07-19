Yandex metrika counter

19 injured as fireworks show goes wrong at fair in western Germany
David Young/dpa via AP

German authorities report at least 19 injured, four seriously, after fireworks display goes wrong at Düsseldorf fair

Fire squad and emergency services deployed after the incident late Friday at the Rheinkirmes event along the Rhine river, where images from the scene showed fireworks going off nearly at ground level along its banks, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

A child was among the injured, the DPA news agency reported.


