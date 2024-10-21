2 killed, 3 injured in Israeli airstrike on Damascus - Syrian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday evening, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

According to the state-run Syrian news agency SANA, the airstrike targeted the car in the Mazzeh residential neighborhood and killed two people while injuring three others.The identities of the Israeli airstrike victims, however, were not revealed by the news agency.Following the airstrike, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group dismissed reports in the media about the assassination of its chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah in Damascus, calling them "Israeli propaganda."Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 42,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

News.Az