2 killed, 40 injured in Russian passenger train derailment - UPDATED+VIDEO

Two people were killed and 40 others injured when a passenger train derailed in the Russian northern region of Komi, the Russian Railways company said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Nine carriages of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk #train left the tracks on a stretch in the #Komi Republic, Russian media reported.



Fifteen people were injured; there were no preliminary reports of deaths when the train cars derailed.



Two bodies were found at the site of the derailment of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train, the company said in a statement on Telegram.The Russian Health Ministry said 40 people sustained injuries in the accident, seven of them critically. Initially, the Russian Railways reported 70 injuries, however, most of them turned out to be bruises and cuts.The train had 14 cars, out of which nine were overturned. The Russian Railways said there were a total of 232 people on the train.The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, but it may have been triggered by heavy rainfall washing away the railway embankment.At least 70 people suffered from injuries of varying degrees after a train derailed in Russia's region of Komi on Wednesday, authorities said.The train had 14 wagons, out of which nine were overturned, the managing company Russian Railways said in a statement.The preliminary cause of the incident was said to be the washing away of the railway embankment due to heavy rainfall.Emergency and medical services are working at the site, and the Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

