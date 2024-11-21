2 killed in Moroccan military aircraft crash
A Moroccan Royal Air Force DA 42 training aircraft crashed Thursday morning, killing two officers, said the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces in a statement, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The deadly accident occurred at the Benslimane air base, which is located 60 kilometers east of the country's biggest city Casablanca, killing an instructor colonel and a trainee officer, the statement noted.
The deceased were on a training and qualification mission, it said, noting a committee of inquiry was set up to determine the causes of the accident.
The DA 42 is a twin-engine light aircraft primarily used for flight training, navigation, and general aviation purposes.
