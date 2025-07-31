2-year-old boy killed, 14 injured after car crashes into Portillo’s restaurant in Illinois - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic incident unfolded on July 30 in Oswego, Illinois, when a car drove into the front of a Portillo’s restaurant, killing a 2-year-old boy and injuring 14 others.

The vehicle crashed into the front of a Portillo’s located at 2810 Route 34 near Douglas Road in the village of Oswego, Ill., approximately 45 miles from Chicago, at 1:55 p.m., Police Chief Jason Bastin confirmed in a statement. The driver was identified as a 50-year-old woman who was alone in the vehicle, per NBC News. The child was inside the restaurant when he was killed in the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests that this was a tragic incident,” Bastin said.

Fourteen people were injured, and eight were taken to nearby hospitals. The other six injured were treated at the scene and released, the Oswego Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. The post also added that police believed the incident was "an accident."

The driver was among the eight hospitalized, and was speaking to emergency services after the crash, Bastin said, per NBC News.

Three people are in critical condition, Oswego Fire Protection District Chief Josh Flanders told the outlet.

“On behalf of the police and fire department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family during this devastating time,” Bastin added. "We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

The injured people's ages range from 2 to 50, local outlet WGN9 reported. Portillo's issued a statement obtained by the outlet and NBC 5 Chicago.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members," the statement read.

"We are grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly onsite, and we are working closely with local authorities to aid their investigation. At this time, the Oswego Portillo’s restaurant will remain closed through the end of the day. We will defer all additional questions to local law enforcement," the statement from the restaurant concluded.

PEOPLE has reached out to Portillo's, the Oswego Police Department and the Oswego Fire Protection District for additional information.

