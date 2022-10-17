2 years pass since liberation of Khudafarin bridges and Khudafarin village from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

2 years pass since the liberation of the Khudafarin village of the Jabrayil region from the Armenian occupation, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani Army liberated Khudafarin bridges and Khudafarin village from the occupation on the 22nd day of the Patriotic War starting on September 27, 2020 - on October 18, 2020.

On that day, Azerbaijani Army put an end to the occupation of the Hajili and Haji Isagli villages of the Jabrayil region.

The liberation of the Khudafarin bridges and the Khudafarin villages from occupation is considered a significant event of the Patriotic War. Liberation of the Khudafarin bridges, which have played an important role in the history and fate of the Azerbaijani people, has increased the confidence of the Azerbaijani Army in the Victory and has been one of the important factors that led to both military and the psychological defeat of the enemy.

News.Az