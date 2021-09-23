2022 Winter Olympics likely to be held without spectators in attendance, says IIHF chief Fasel

2022 Winter Olympics likely to be held without spectators in attendance, says IIHF chief Fasel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China's Beijing are likely to be held without spectators in attendance, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel said on Thursday, TASS reports.

Speaking at the IIHF Congress in Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg, Fasel said that a decision on the spectators’ presence at the Olympic venues is expected to be made in October.

The IIHF president said he believed that the situation in Beijing would be similar to the one at the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year.

News.Az

News.Az