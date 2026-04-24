Slot urges focus as Liverpool chase Champions League spot

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Arne Slot has cautioned that “margins are small” in the Premier League as Liverpool continue their push to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The Reds sit fifth in the table after back-to-back league victories, holding a five-point lead over Brighton, who have played one more match. The top five teams in the Premier League qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Liverpool face a challenging fixture on Saturday against Crystal Palace, a side they have not beaten in three encounters this season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot was asked whether he was already thinking ahead to next season following what has been a disappointing title defence, but he stressed his focus remains on the current campaign.

“Of course there are conversations going on about next season but my complete focus is, and still should be, on this season, because margins are small,” said the Liverpool manager.

“One or two results can make a big difference, as we saw, because I think two weeks ago we weren’t five points clear of the number six, and two results later we are, so it can also go both ways.

“So my full focus is on Palace, which is needed because, as you know, we’ve played them three times already this season and we’re unable to beat them once.”

Liverpool lost to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace on penalties in the season-opening Community Shield, followed by defeats in both the Premier League and the League Cup.

Despite setbacks in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain and in the FA Cup against Manchester City, Liverpool have recorded important league wins over Fulham and Everton this month.

“In the last eight games we picked up 16 points, and it doesn’t always feel like that, because in between we have to play PSG, Man City,” Slot added. “But our recent league form is acceptable.”

On team news, Slot confirmed goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been sidelined since mid-March, could return for the Palace match. However, backup keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is out after an injury sustained last week against Everton, meaning Freddie Woodman would step in if Alisson is not fit.

“Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and also not for the upcoming weeks,” Slot said. “Ali is close to a return to play, so let’s see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no.”

News.Az