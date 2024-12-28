2025 to see two solar and two lunar eclipses

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, there will be a total of four eclipses, including two solar and two lunar eclipses, said the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Eclipses occur when the Moon, Earth, and Sun align nearly in a straight line in space.However, because the plane of the Moon's orbit is tilted at an angle of just 5°9' with respect to the ecliptic plane, eclipses don't happen every month. Instead, they occur only when the Moon and Sun are in a specific alignment.Additionally, solar eclipses are influenced by the fact that the apparent angular sizes of the Sun and the Moon’s disks are almost identical, allowing for the rare phenomenon.

