21 arrested after Albania protests

Albanian police have arrested 21 people following violent clashes during an opposition protest in the capital Tirana, authorities said.

According to police, the arrests were made after demonstrators allegedly attacked officers and public buildings during a rally held on Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard. The protest later moved toward the parliament building, where clashes intensified, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said suspects are facing charges including violent assault, arson-related property destruction, and resisting arrest. Case materials have been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, while several additional suspects have been declared wanted.

Police said some protesters threw Molotov cocktails, pyrotechnics, and other objects during the unrest, damaging public property and targeting security forces.

During the clashes, 16 police officers were injured and received hospital treatment. Officials said their injuries were not life-threatening.

