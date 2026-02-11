Drug courier network exposed via social media in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drug courier network operating through social media has been uncovered in Azerbaijan, with two suspects arrested after police seized a large quantity of narcotics, authorities said.

Police in the Imishli district detained Elvin Mustafayev and his associate, identified as N. Isakhanova, during an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking activities, News.Az reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

Law enforcement officers confiscated a total of 15 kilograms of narcotics, including opium and marijuana-type substances, from the suspects.

Investigators said the two individuals admitted during questioning that they had met through social media and later worked as drug couriers under instructions from an Iranian citizen whose identity is still under investigation.

A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident. Both suspects have been placed under pre-trial detention following a court decision.

News.Az